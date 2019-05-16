Group thanks Buhari for Emefiele’s reappointment

The Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative, a civil society organisation, on Monday staged a “thank you” rally in appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing Godwin Emefiele as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, for another term.

The group led by Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative sent an open letter addressed to the president, commending him for defeating what it tagged “ethnic and religious bigotry” with Emefiele’s reappointment.

In the letter, Okpokwu Ogenyi, national coordinator/convener, said security and the economy were too sensitive to consider ethnic or religious coloration and the president had proven that these two sectors were very dear to his heart, hence, his reappointment of Emefiele.

The group, therefore, called on other Nigerians to rally round the president as he “strives to boost the nation’s economy and as well make Nigeria a terror-free nation”.

The letter reads full:

Sir, leaders and millions of members in the “Coalition for Change and Good Governance Initiative “ group wishes to congratulate you in advance for your repeat and historic inauguration on May 29th 2019 for a second term in office as Nigeria’s democratic leader.

We look forward to this eventful ceremony with unsurpassed enthusiasm; which is greater than what Nigerians communally felt, when you performed the twine ceremonies on May 29, 2015, to uphold the sanctity, laws, and democratic ethos of Nigeria, our nation of inestimable value on the African continent.

Please, permit us to briefly hint you that what today has become before you, as an assemblage of millions of pro-Nigerians under the SUN group are your beloved citizens who separately and in individual capacities spanning various states/regions and communities in the country worked uncompromisingly for your emergence as President of Nigeria in 2015.

We quietly followed you on campaign trails as you traversed the land in campaigns and listened to your soul-touching messages about the predicament of Nigeria. We were riveted to your honest messages on the plight of the poorest of Nigerians and your agenda of freeing us from the manacles of entrenched relapse of patriotic values orchestrated by the ruling political elites and hijackers of our common destiny.

It was very clear to us, as evidenced in the personal fiefdoms these previous leadership vultures erected in Nigeria and abroad for the pleasure of their personal families. We endured it; but nothing can be so repulsive, then this manner of oppression!

Sir, without sounding modest, you impressed us; we believed your messages and they sank in us acutely. And even after your victory at the presidential polls in 2015, we individually monitored your government to know if you are a leader we can continue to trust.

Sir, as you mounted the saddle of leadership, our members intensely searched for more faults in your administration for three years but found none. We set assessment yardsticks for your government comparatively with previous administrations in the country, hoping that you would derail, and we shall instantaneously withdraw support. But pleasantly, you stuck to your convictions, vision, and mission as leader of Nigeria. We are most impressed and proud of you.

The same spirit of solidarity with you compelled members of CGGCI to also faithfully support the cause of your reelection in 2019. We did it because we knew, with you on the saddle, our country stands the brightest of chances to feel the impact of lasting and full recovery from its doldrums.

And God heard our fervent prayers for your retention as our democratic leader in 2019 to consolidate on your uncommon impacts on the economy, security, and anti-corruption. And we erupted in wild jubilations when the electoral umpire body announced your resounding victory, which resonated all over Nigeria, from a stiffly contested presidential election, with about 72 candidates and with merged political parties or ganged-up against your candidature.

And in your 2019 post-victory era, we are also not unmindful of the connivance to destabilize or distract you from performing the functions of your office. They have sponsored protective groups or hirelings against your administration in Abuja and elsewhere in Nigeria.

So, after diligent deliberations, those of us who believe in your personal ideologies and leadership style, thought it wise to converge under an umbrella body, now with the acronym CGGCI to openly appreciate and to further inspire you on the leadership plane of Nigeria despite the distractions.

Sir, CGGCI is, therefore, a coalition of pro- Nigerian Patriots that believe in your capacity to provide the kind of leadership that Nigerians have always yearned at this point of our beleaguered history. We need not remind again, but for emphasis, Nigerians craved for a leadership stripped of religious, ethnic or regional bigotry, which is imaged and epitomized by you. A leadership which place places national interest foremost.

The confidence of CGGCI members in your leadership has not diminished; but rather, it has intensified with the decisions you have taken even before the formal commencement of your second mandate in office.

Mr President sir, as you pledged in your 2019 victory acceptance speech, we can confirm without balking that truly you meant serious business when you again re-echoed that concentration in your second term would be on stampeding the economy into full growth after the recession, security and intensifying the anti-corruption crusade. They are the pillars of any nation and once, decayed such a country is doomed and we identify with you absolutely.

Thus, your reappointment of the exiting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the henchman of Nigeria’s recovery from economic recession for another term of five years, confirms to millions of SUN members in Nigeria, your committed and unalloyed devotion to solving the problems of our dear country. We are totally confident that sustaining the economic recovery of the country is on course. We are very thankful for your leadership ingenuity.

Sir, please permit us to remind Nigerians that you inherited Mr. Emefiele as CBN boss from your predecessor who appointed him in 2014. Though, a statutory appointment, you could have used the powers of your Presidency to sack him, as prematurely done to Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, now a traditional ruler in Kano.

But you never abused such powers and when the time came for Emefiele to exit office naturally, as stipulated by law, as head of Nigeria’s apex bank, you reappointed him again because of your passion for performance.

Nigerians genuinely committed to the progress of this nation can concede to you that it’s not your style and kind of politics. You neither patronise sentiments whether ethnoreligious or partisan. It uniquely stands you out as an outstanding leader. You focus on merit and competence from any Nigerian but hates indolence in public office or corruption. We can confirm it.

We hail you as the face of Nigeria’s most de-tribalized and unsentimental leader and Pan-African the continent has ever produced. The eulogies in your glorification are all over, both in Nigeria and abroad, even from renowned foreign leaders.

And with your retention of Emefiele, we are confident that your decision to retain only patriots in the coming days ahead will receive a boost from all Nigerians particularly those that have achieved great milestones on the economy of Nigeria.

Nigerians are indeed very proud of your fearless posture that has risen above ethnoreligious sentiments in the country.

Please sir, help us extend our profound greetings to our Security Chiefs and all your lieutenants that have made the milestones possible. There is no doubt on our minds that your team is working day and night to keep us safe. It is our solemn pledge to support the administration and the security team to deliver more on your promises and Blueprint.

May you also convey our message of Nigerians unshakeable solidarity with them and our troops. Under your Presidency, we shall finally conquer Boko Haram unfailingly.

Sir, we are excited that you have taken total control of the economy and security of Nigeria, which are the key pillars of the progression of any nation. Before now, these vital sectors were in the hands of economic plunderers/saboteurs and armed terrorists before your Presidency. But you have rescued us from the fangs of these wearying national malaise.

So, we have crafted this public letter to celebrate you Mr. President for your thoughtfulness and impeccable wisdom in addressing these national issues. And may we remind that your decision on the caliber of appointments in the security sector too is splendid. Particularly, the Security Chiefs have recorded the victories we today experience against Boko Haram and the peace in our nation.

May we appeal that if Mr. President is satisfied with the performance of these Security Chiefs like millions of CGGCI members, let him not shirk in reappointing or retaining them in the office to finally deliver to us a secured nation in peace, security and fraternity.

We are equally aware that many Nigerians have expressed concerns over the resurgence of some ugly security situations in some parts of the country. But CGGCI is confident that with Mr. President and his team of tested and trusted security experts on the saddle and like Boko Haram, it will soon become a thing of the past again as our President enters the second term. They must be extinguished soon by the renewed focus of Service Chiefs.

Finally, the entire civil society leadership and millions of its members wish to commend Mr. President for these laudable accomplishments in just four years. We, therefore, pass a total vote of confidence on President Buhari and looking forward to a more eventful second term as he hits the ground “flying” expectedly like a tornado.

This time to take Nigeria to the Promised Land on the wings of an eagle uninterrupted. This is the ripe time for Mr. President to stand up for Nigeria because you have the greatest support in Nigerian masses as fronted by us and many others.

And lastly, Mr. President, we are assuring you that the Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative and our allies are always ready to ensure that every policy of your government is not only given full attention but actively supported.

