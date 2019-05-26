God has not forgotten His people

Beloved, it is not out of place for believers to come under the attack of the enemies in the form of sick-nesses, disappointment, delay in conception, miscarriages, barrenness, physical assault and etc but these must not be construed as abandonment on the part of our God as long as the believer is living in accordance with tenet of the Scripture.

Sometimes we may find thorns and briars growing in our pathways and be wondering if we have been forsaken by God but far from it because God cannot renege from His promises. Certainly, the same God who allows the afflictions will also recall them when His purpose is accomplished, because He will never allow it to destroy you. Believers have the assurance of an end to their affliction, and a joyful end too because God who cannot lie has made the promise. None of their trials can ruin them for He has promised to deliver them in all. While lawyers deliver their clients from conflict, physicians deliver their patients from sickness, and masters de-liver their servants from bondage, only God Almighty delivers people from all afflictions and if He is on our side we have all.

Romans 11:1-2 states: “I say then, Hath God cast away his people? God forbid. For I also am an Israelite, of the seed of Abraham, of the tribe of Benjamin. God hath not cast away his people which he foreknew. Wot ye not what the scripture saith of Elias? how he maketh intercession to God against Israel, saying,”

Our God does not change either His promises. He has promised not to reject and forsake His chosen ones no matter the situation they found themselves. Though there may be destruction among the nations, yet God cannot violate any of His promises to believers. It follows also, that God will not reject those who are foreknown as His Chosen.

Hebrews 13:5: Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.”

God will not leave us, He will never forsake us; no matter what we are going through He is a covenant–keeping God, He cannot lie, what He says, He will keep to it and will surely fulfil it. As long as you are a child of God, rest assured on His promises, He has said: “I will not leave you nor forsake thee.” So, as long as you are living right, and doing what pleases Him, He can never leave you nor forsake you.

Many believers instead of accepting what God has allowed in their lives to strengthen their faith will be complaining that God has forsaken them. There are many things that God could allow in our life to build up our faith in Him. God allows something to happen to you so that you can desire His presence. But some people, when they are going through those things, will be complaining that God has forsaken them. They will even scornfully say that this God of Chosen is just blessing some people, and has forsaken them.

And some of them will say unprintable things that can only be uttered by frustrated people and sinners and in addition will be asking if this God of Chosen is real or working why has He not answered them?