Fire ravages Trans Forcados pipeline

By Jimitota Onoyume & Perez Brisibe

WARRI— A major fire outbreak has occurred on Trans Forcados Pipeline, TFP, late Sunday night.

Vanguard gathered that the fire started in Yeye community, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State.

Chairman of the community, Pastor Philip Fianka, in a text message to media houses in Warri, said the fire started from Chanomi axis, adding that it was still raging about 1 a.m., when he sent out the text message.

“Happening now, there is a severe fire outbreak on Trans-Forcados Pipeline (TFP), Chanomi axis, Yeye community,” the message read.

General Manager, Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, HEOSL, joint operator of the facility, Mr Sylvester Okoh, who spoke on the development confirmed the fire, saying preliminary findings showed it was largely due to heat from a pumping machine transferring crude, adding that some equipment were destroyed in the area.

“About 2300hrs on May 19, 2019, a fire incident was reported at the crude oil spill site along the TF pipeline in Yeye community. It was gathered that the fire occurred due to excessive heat from a pumping machine which was being used to transfer crude oil from the spill site into a barge.”