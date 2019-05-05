FIFA, NFF pay tribute to Yekini

World soccer governing body, FIFA and Nigeria Football Federation in remembrance of departed Nigerian football legend Rashidi Yekini, have paid glowing tribute to the player who passed on seven years ago.

Nick named the Goals Father, late Yekini who is Nigeria’s all time record top scorer with 37 goals in 58 appearances, died on May 4, 2012 at the age of 48 after a protracted illness.

“The legend Rashidi Yekini lives on. On this day in 2012, Nigeria’s all time top scorer passed on to glory. Keep resting in peace, Goals-Father. #WeRememberYekini,” read a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the NFF yesterday.

FIFA also posted a short message on their Twitter handle in remembrance of Yekini with a picture of his famous celebration holding the net after scoring Nigeria’s opening goal against Bulgaria at the 1994 World Cup in the United States of America underneath it.

READ ALSO:

This day seven years ago, we lost Nigeria’n legend Rashidi Yekini. The first player to score a World Cup goal for the Super Eagles, his passionate celebration will always have its place in the history of the tournament,” FIFA tweeted yesterday.

He was also named the African Footballer of the Year in 1993, the first Nigerian footballer to win the award.

He also scored Nigeria’s first goal at the FIFA world cup during USA 94

Yekini also helped the Super Eagles win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia where he also topped the goal scorers’ chart, and was named best player of the competition.

VANGUARD