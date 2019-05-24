FIFA hands 10-year ban on South Sudan official Alei for corruption

Berlin – FIFA, the international football governing body, has banned South Sudanese official Chabur Goc Alei for 10 years for corruption, the organisation said on Friday.



Alei was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs (499,200 dollars) for having “misappropriated” funds from FIFA’s grants to the South Sudanese football federation (SSFA), of which he was president, in 2014 and 2015.

Alei was also found guilty of having “offered gifts or benefits” in violation of FIFA’s code of ethics. (dpa/NAN)