FG to partially privatize Bank of Agriculture – Minister

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Federal Government has disclosed that plans are underway to commercialize and partially privatize the Bank of Agriculture, BoA.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh who disclosed this in Katsina, said it is giving out 40% of the bank to farmers.

Chief Ogbeh urged the farmers to buy shares to become shareholders of the bank that would enable them have a voice in the Bank’s Annual General Meetings, AGM.

According to him, “We are about to commercialize and partially privatize the Bank of Agriculture, BoA.

“We are asking farmers to take 40% of the bank. I am appealing to all of you to buy a share. So that the BoA, will become the farmers’ bank. And then, you can come to the AGM and speak your mind and talk to the directors and leaders of the bank to make sure they give support to agriculture. Because the interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN of today will not last forever. It has proved that if you reduce interest rates in agriculture and give these kinds of supports, agriculture will wake up,” Chief Ogbeh said.

The Minister also disclosed plans to launch planting of Date (Dabino) trees at least 15 for every household to alleviate poverty in the rural areas.

“We are coming to launch Dates (Dabino). We want every family to have behind their house at least 15 trees of dates. Because in Nigeria, one yields twice a year. There is money in that business. We want to wipe out poverty from the rural areas.

“We are also coming to improve cattle breeds. And the president has approved money for us to revive the old grazing reserves. Give the cow water and grass but also protect the cow against rustlers. We are training Agro-rangers so your cow will be safe. It will not cause any conflicts between herders and farmers. Because over the years we forgot a herdsman is also a farmer,” Chief Ogbeh said.

