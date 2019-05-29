FG to address the challenges of low freight activities at Kano airport

By Oko Ebuka

The Federal Government appears set to address the issues and proffer solutions to challenges identified to be causing low air freight activities at the Kano International Airport.

Speaking during a one-day summit on air freight with the theme “Diversification of Nigerian Economy: Exploring the Potentials of Air Freighting of Agro-allied Commodities, Kano State in Focus”, in Kano, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Mr. Hassan Bello, said the summit was to draw attention to the growing opportunity in agricultural commodities and to proffer solutions to the already identified challenges and obstacles to airfreight in the nation and Kano State in particular.

According to him, “The summit is coming up at a very critical time in the economic life of our nation, we are all aware of the negative impact of dwindling revenue from the oil sector on the nation’s finances and the attendant economic distress.

”The summit is very important to all stakeholders, especially shippers who ship their goods by air, as it serves as one of the avenues for bringing together both importers and exporters and other major actors in the Airfreight sector.

”The federal and state governments, in response to this situation, are emphasizing the urgent need to diversify the nation’s economy and move it from oil dependency to non-oil revenue earning.”

However, Toyin Olufade, chairman, Airfreight Stakeholders Forum, ASF, said that the forum’s objective was to move freight and export forward in the country.

He also advised stakeholders to brace up and close the economic gap by growing export and increasing business freight in the country.

Kano State has exportable commodities, which includes gum Arabic, ginger, sesame seeds, baobabs, hibiscus flower and other perishable commodities.