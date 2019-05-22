FG steps up quality, standards in tertiary hospitals

By Sola Ogundipe

The Federal government has launched the Assessment Check-list for Federal Tertiary Hospitals in the country. Government has also commenced a National Surgical, Obstetrics, Anaesthesia and Nursing Plan for Nigeria.

Launching the two documents in Abuja Wednesday, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said they are critical towards enhancing quality and standard of healthcare services in Nigeria.

“We shall see quality as fundamental human right, not just as a tool, not as a system, not as a process but we shall see it as a human right which every Nigerian is entitled to enjoy,” Adewole stated.

“If we have this in mind, I think we would change the way and manner we deliver our services.”

Noting that Nigerians love quality, he said when offered quality care or otherwise, it is the real challenge to the Chief Executives.

The Minister said things must be put right first. “We must give quality care to our people, we don’t have a choice, especially now that the Secondary healthcare facilities are under performing. People must be compensated if you want them to give their best,” Adewole noted.

He called on the Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Tertiary hospitals to be productive, saying productivity comes as a result of commitment and determination.

The Director General Bureau for Public Service Reform (BPSR), Mr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, said they would partner the apex health ministry to monitor the activities of tertiary hospitals with a view of implementing health related reforms in the hospital in Nigeria.

The Chairman, National Tertiary Health Institutions Standard Committee (NTHISC), Prof. Abiodun Ilesanmi, said the overall goal of the Assessment Check-list was to ensure that there was minimum standard in all tertiary hospitals.

“What is next in line now is fallow now is proper implementation of the checklist, training and re-training of medical personnel to ensure quality care and standard in all tertiary hospitals”.

He called on the medical personnel to always exhibit good conduct and attitude towards their patients and urged government to increase funding to tertiary hospitals, while hospitals should utilise the available resources to achieve quality and productivity.