FG introduces new technology to reduce building cost

By Emmanuel Elebeke

In a bid to reduce incidents of building collapse in the country, the federal government has introduced an emerging technology in building process. The new technology known as Pozzolana comprises materials with property of cement and offers 40 per cent cement replacement in building construction.

Speaking while commissioning the National Building and Road Research Institute NBRRI, Pozzalana Pilot Plant and Skills Acquisition Centre in Bokkos, Jos, at the weekend, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said the federal government is encouraging the production of Pozzolana cement made from waste and other materials to make housing affordable for all and also reduce the incidence of building collapse.

Speaking further, the Minister said that cement is very important in the construction industry and stressed the need for people to learn and produce more Pozzalana materials that can meet our infrastructural needs.

“The commissioning of the Bokos Plant is one of the first steps taken by the institute to promote the utilization of artificial Pozzolana in the country”, Onu said.

Earlier, the Acting Director-General of NBRRI, Prof Samson Duna, disclosed that Pozzalana Pilot Plant Project is hinged on the concept of promoting affordable and sustainable housing where cement is placed partially with Pozazalana, thereby reducing the cost of cement, reducing the level of pollution and emission of gasses which are responsible for global warming.

