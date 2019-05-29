FG concerned about your welfare, NIMASA tells flood victims

DIRECTOR General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has reiterated the Federal and state governments’ concern about providing adequate succour aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

Peterside stated this in Asaba, Delta State, during the presentation of relief items to the IDPs in the State, in continuation of the Agency’s nationwide donation of relief materials to victims of flood and other natural disasters in 20 States of the federation, in line with the Agency’s Corporate Social Responsibility drive.

Represented by the NIMASA’s Deputy Director and Head of Corporate Communications, Isichei Osamgbi, Peterside commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones and property while assuring them of the agency’s unalloyed preparedness to extend support to Nigerians in distress.

He stated: “We are here to extend our hands of fellowship to you and to let you know that NIMASA cares. The fact that you are here today, does not make you any less Nigerian. It is circumstances that brought you here. As a socially responsible corporate entity, NIMASA remains committed to supporting all Nigerians in distress, irrespective of any potential or visible odds”.

Speaking further, he noted that Delta State was one of the 20 states earmarked for the programme and that it is the responsibility of government to cater for victims of natural disasters such as flood as well as man-made disasters, like insurgency and other forms of conflict.

Receiving the materials on behalf of the government of Delta State, the commissioner, bureau for special duties, Ernest Ogwezy, in attendance with the director, Delta State Environmental Management Agency, SEMA, Karo Ovemoso, and the NIMASA deputy director, Central Zone, Femowei Abel, the Assistant Director Admin Mohammed Zakari, thanked NIMASA for the gesture and stated that the items brought will be judiciously used to ensure a better standard of living for the IDPs in the State.

According to Ogwezy, ”We as a government are very much aware of the plight of our people. Though it may seem as if their pride has been taken away by their circumstance, we will continue to admonish them to know that today there is hope, hope galvanised by good governance and sound leadership. NIMASA is a good example and we urge other government institutions to emulate the magnanimity of this strategic agency”.

Materials donated ranged from mattresses, garri, school bags, salt, rice, fishing nets, blankets, tins of powder milk, beverages, soap/ detergents, sugar, noodles, palm/vegetable oil, among others. They were received by the commissioner who emphasised that the bureau for special duties office and the state SEMA will ensure they reach the beneficiaries and are used adequately.

It is worthy of note that the Federal Government has consistently encouraged government agencies, interested philanthropists and non-governmental organisations to partner with government in order to adequately cater for the needs of Nigerians who are affected by one form of disaster or another. It is in line with such encouragement that the management of NIMASA embarked on the provision of relief materials of diverse forms to the Internally Displaced Persons across 20 states of the federation.