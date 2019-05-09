FCMB, SystemSpecs partner to provide SME solutions

By Yinka Kolawole

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has partnered SystemSpecs to introduce a payroll solution designed to meet the yearnings of its Small Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) customers seeking efficient, easy-to-use and affordable business tools to seamlessly operate their businesses.

The product tagged, “FCMB Payroll”, comes with exciting features that enable SME owners to easily process payroll; pay employee salaries into commercial/micro-finance bank accounts or wallets and issue them regular pay slips.

SystemSpecs is a payroll solution and services company with over 25 years experience of providing payroll solutions and services to public and private sector organisations in Nigeria and other African countries.

Commenting on the initiative, FCMB’s Executive Director, Retail Banking, Mr. Olu Akanmu said: “We are pleased to partner with SystemSpecs, a major solutions provider in the financial ecosystem to address some of the challenges confronting SMEs. The FCMB Payroll platform is designed to provide a more convenient and modern business tool for business owners and their employees.”

Also speaking, Managing Director of SystemSpecs, Mr. John Obaro, said: “As an organisation, our aim is to continue to provide individuals and organisations with innovative tools to help them become more productive and take full charge of their operations. We are convinced that FCMB Payroll would help SME customers improve their processes, maintain a satisfied workforce, boost margins and increase scale speedily.”