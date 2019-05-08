Emeka Ihedioha, err on side of caution

Sampson Chuks

This piece is not intended to debase anyone but to point out the negative analogical effects of inhabiting in a mosquito/cockroach infested building on the one side and associating with certain person(s) or group of persons on the other side.

In succinct and clearer explication, it tells us how associating with certain people could be as disastrous as co-inhabiting with mosquitoes and cockroaches.

Mosquitoes and cockroaches carry serious diseases. Mosquito uses its proboscis (the sharp tip of its straw-like mouth) to pierce a person’s skin and inject saliva that contains anticoagulant, thereby transmitting diseases such as malaria, dengue, West Nile virus, chikinguya, yellow fever, zika virus, and many more. Cockroach carries Salmonella typhi – which causes typhoid, poliomyelitis – which causes polio, dysentery -.which causes diarrhea, etc.

These two insects are destined (have congenital feature) to cause harm to humanity. If this is their nature, therefore, should they be embraced as human companions? The answer in your mind right now tells you why every sane person must be cautious of them and as a matter of fact, vehemently resist their existence near or within our surroundings.

Someone is said to be a mosquito/cockroach when he has an inbred destructive value. His association with person(s) or organisation breed impending harm, distorts rules, tenets, and values of the organisation he joins. He engenders unnecessary rivalry/unhealthy competition and organisational balkanisation.

All of these are occasioned by his unbridled pursuance and protection of selfish interest (ambition) with a strong affirmative – assertion “politics is a game of interest.” In pursuance to and protection of his cherished interest, he cares less about morality, godliness, humanity, and patience. For him, he must get whatever he wants even if it means shifting the goal-post at the middle of the game. He is like the proverbial self-seeking, voracious and impatient fowl that would rather scatter feeds if not allowed to solely eat from it.

These set of people like mosquitoes are comfortable sucking the blood of any flesh close to them. And if their host eventually shifts to an inaccessible and more protective spot, they (the political mosquitoes) seek for another flesh anywhere close by to continue with their parasitic endeavours without recourse to the damages they cause to their host.

It is important, therefore, that you continually safeguard your administration and state from these set of people. They do not and will not mean well but will always cause wreckages. I am not unmindful of the predominant concept of politics been a game of number, neither do I in any way suggest that you do away with party faithful or place an embargo on admitting new members. The point here is that no matter the exigency for a pet, one does not go for a lion or a cobra snake but animals that are tameable and domesticated.

These ones come with deceptive packages. But remember, irrespective of how rhythmic the whining sound of mosquito is to the ears, the attendant effect when left un-exterminated is malaria and other related ailments.

It is becoming much clearer that the masses are the determinants of who wins elective positions and that the era of big political fish subjugating the will of the people is speedily grinding down by the day. The reason is simple, a music legend once sang, “you can fool some people sometimes, but you can’t fool all the people all the time”. This account for why some political big wigs loose elections even in their immediate pooling units,

In view of the above, you do not necessarily need the political mosquitoes and cockroaches for smooth administrative process and political sustainability, but the masses-the youth vitally inclusive. These ones are the driving force for electioneering activities, the workforce I mean. Majority of them are more of apostles of good governance than party men. That is, they tilt towards good governance rather than the leader’s rhetoric.

Vanguard