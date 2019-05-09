Ejike Asiegbu, others protest killings in Zamfara, North-West

By Juliet Ebirim

Nollywood actors, under the umbrella of “Concerned Actors and Seasoned Nollywood Stars”, have condemned the killings and blood-bath going on in the North-Western part of the country, especially Zamfara State.

The group led by former President, Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Ejike Asiegbu at a protest held on Wednesday at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, called on the gold miners and the sponsors of the dastardly acts to sheathe their swords and embrace peace in the interest of humanity. Asiegbu said they were alarmed about the senseless and perceived politically-motivated killings, stating that if the political actors and their cohorts failed to put an end to it, Nollywood stars were ready to take the campaign beyond the shores of Nigeria, down to the United Nations.

In his words: “The Concerned Actors and Seasoned Nollywood Stars in Nigeria is lending its voice to the global campaign to call the political elites to question on the continued killings in Zamfara state and other parts of North West Nigeria. We wish to state that this protest is by no means a joke or a flash in the pan, it should indeed serve as a wake-up call to the politicians behind the killings that the world is now fully aware of their nefarious activities and how they have placed a premium on gold over human lives.

“We also wish to send a strong message to Zamfara politicians that they must stop the senseless killings in their interest, as the Concerned Actors and Seasoned Nollywood Stars is ready to take this campaign beyond the shores of Nigeria, down to the United Nations and the International Criminal Court to ensure that justice for the innocent men and women that were wasted in their prime because of selfish interest and the lust for gold.”