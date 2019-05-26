Edo govt intensifies road construction in Ubiaja, Iruekpen, Ogugu, others

The Edo State Government has intensified road construction in rural communities in Ubiaja, Iruekpen, Ogugu axis of the state, with increased focus on providing durable infrastructure for sustainable socio-economic development.

Project Coordinator, Edo State Employment and Expenditure for Results (Edo SEEFOR), Mr Toju Onaiwu, in a chat with journalists, said the ongoing projects are part of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s commitment to spreading infrastructure development across the state.

He said monitoring teams are on ground at the project sites to assure standards are adhered to, noting the contractors are working round-the-clock to ensure more road projects are completed.

He said, “With more road projects being delivered by the state government across the state through SEEFOR, our officials are at G1 Road, Ihumudumu, Off Benin-Ekpoma Expressway; Old Police Barrack Road, Ehor, in Uhunmwode Local Government, where asphalt work has been completed, to ensure set standards are met.”

“Work is ongoing at the popular Opuji Junction in Ekpoma, where the state government completed spot improvement and rehabilitation work on the portion of the Benin-Auchi Expressway. Motorists are now plying that part of the road with much ease and relief,” he added.

Onaiwu noted that construction was progressing smoothly on the Ubiaja-Ilushi Mission Road where asphalt work was recently completed and on Ogugu Township Road along Ibillo-Benin Expressway.

According to him, “Road construction remains a top priority for the Obaseki-led administration, so as to open up more areas in the state for socio-economic activity.”