Edo community denies abducting badge, crew members, embarks on protests over alleged marginalisation

By Festus Ahon

Kolokolo Community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, has denied abducting a badge belonging to Sahara Enageed Resource Limited, an oil firm and its crew members.

The Community which began seven days protest against the company some days back, however continued with the peaceful protest as its indigenes relocated to the creeks over their alleged marginalisation by the oil firm.

They chanted solidarity songs, cook, eat and sleep in the creeks. The community carried out the peaceful protest with their neighbouring communitues, Ikara and Ajatiton.

The border community within Koko, headquarters of Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State have also vowed not to live the creeks where the oil firm operates until their demands were met, just as they also denied kidnapping the oil firms badge and its crew.

Kolokolo Community Youth President-General, Comrade Sunny Etchie said, “the tug boat that Ajoki community people alleged that was kidnapped is right here, it was kidnapped. The crew members as at the day before yesterday said, they were tired and have gone home, appealing to Sahara Enageed Resource Limited to settle with the community.

“We have been on peaceful protest for six days now. We sleep here, eat here and cook here until the company answers us.” Etchie also denied any plans by Kolokolo community to blow up pipelines belonging to Sahara Enageed Resource Limited. While noting that some Ajoki Community leaders summoned them before the Joint Task Force, JTF, Etchie said,”we are not leaving here until they answer us. We stand on this even if it will take us one year.”

Earlier, a leader of Kolokolo community, Mr. Benson Ayokotse narrated how the community leaders were invited by the Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Army 19 Battalion in Koko alongside management of the oil firm for a meeting.

He alleged that the officials of the oil firm did not show up for the meeting, insisting that the community would not relent until the company looks into their demands.

Efforts made to reach management of Sahara Enageed Resources Limited proved abortive as at press time.