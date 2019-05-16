Ecobank’s “Digital Campus” Campaign Returns with EcobankPay

EcobankPay, the lifestyle digital payment and collections service of Ecobank Nigeria leads the pack as the bank takes its financial inclusion campaign to higher institutions of learning across the country.

The Digital Campus campaign is making available digital banking platforms to students, teachers, other workers and businesses within campuses enabling them transfer and receive funds easily, engage in cardless withdrawals from ATMs and make payments with EcobankPay using their mobile phones. EcobankPay which enables convenient and stress free digital payment is accompanied by Xpress pay point which facilities seamless transactions.

Commenting on why the bank decided to embark on the campus campaign, Ecobank Nigeria’s Head, Consumer Banking, Ayodele Osolake, said “the last edition of this campaign has warmed us more to the students, lecturers and other workers on the campuses visited, as they are now able to do banking just with their phones. This has eased the entire banking process for them, whether they are opening accounts, sending and receiving money, paying school fees or withdrawing cash without cards through the Ecobank Xpress cash. Parents and guardians are now able to transfer money to their children’s Ecobank accounts, which they can withdraw without a debit card at any Ecobank ATM (using Xpress Cash) or Xpress Point”.

“We feel it will be a disservice not to reach other campuses not visited during the first edition. Showcasing our various digital products to an increasingly digital audience is a perfect match; they will find it much easier and simpler to transact remotely, thus meeting up with their financial and lifestyle needs, without having to walk into a bank branch. We are committed to visiting all institutions of higher learning in Nigeria; all stakeholders within these systems will benefit from our pervasive digital banking services.

This edition is special as we plan to make all the campuses visited EcobankPay zones as all shop owners within the campuses will be encouraged to adopt the payment solution. EcobankPay is free to set up as the shop owner only needs his/her QR code and phone for notifications to start receiving quick and easy payments. EcobankPay’s unique offering is that anyone from any bank in Nigeria can pay with MasterPass, mVISA and mCASH with any phone by scanning QR code or using USSD. If the person that wishes to buy goods is coming from a bank that has mVisa and wishes to pay, the same QR Code would accept mVisa payment and vice versa. That creates convenience for the merchants. The QR Code is at no cost”.

She also announced that during the activations the bank will set up free WiFi centres tagged the ‘Xpress Corner’, which will give the students free internet access and also afford them the chance to win exciting prizes. “We were highly impressed with the turnout of students during the last edition, and they in turn were so happy to find out about our products and services, they were keen to open Ecobank Accounts.

We are a youth-friendly bank and must arm our youth with a key ingredient for success in life which is financial know-how .Our activation seeks to empower young people by offering them convenient, affordable and accessible financial services anytime, anywhere from their mobile, which is their primary mode of communication.

The Ecobank campus activation train is already at the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife and will subsequently storm 12 other campuses, including University of Benin, Tai Solarin University in Ogun State, Federal University of Technology Minna, Ahmadu Bello University and Federal College of Education both in Zaria, University of Ibadan, and the Bayero University in Kano amongst other top institutions across the country.