Don’t take our peace for granted, Tompolo’s kinsmen warns Chevron

UGHELLI—THE people of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, home of Chief Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, have warned the state government and oil giant, Chevron Nigeria Limited not to take the peaceful resolve of indigenes of the kingdom in presenting their demands to Chevron for granted as far as the neglect by government and company was concerned.

They noted that their peaceful disposition over the years was as a result of the directives by the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, HRM Oboro Gbaraun II on the need for them not to destabilise the existing peace in the area, saying they might be constrained to occupy oil flow stations in their domain until their demands are met.

Spokesperson for the kingdom, Chief Godspower Gbenakama who spoke to Vanguard on the outcome of the protest by the people of Ugborodo against Chevron and decisions reached so far, said: “If they want to only listen to protest, we would follow suit until they listen to us and this might be inevitable if they do not listen to us.”

Commending the people and chiefs of Ugborodo as well as the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, for the way the protesters conducted themselves, Gbenakama said: “Ugborodo and Gbaramatu are both in the same terrain and are host to Chevron in Warri South West.

“Ugborodo people’s demands are genuine, but government should not wait for the people to occupy flow stations before attending to them.”