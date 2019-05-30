Delta rakes N5.06billion IGR for April

Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE member representing Delta South senatorial district on the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, Barry Gbe has said the current board has surpassed previous boards in tax drive having closed the 2018 year with a total of N58billion as against N35billion per annum by the preceding boards.

He also placed the gross collection in the state Internally Generated Revenue for the month of April at a total of N5, 006,643,796.51.

Speaking on measures being put in place to scale up the IGR in the state, he said: “We opened a window for tax reconciliation, improved on technology, e-collections and auditing to enable the revenue collection process.

“We also improved our enforcement processes, opened window for tax reconciliation, expanded the tax net through informal sector penetration and drive the tax process through the informal sector which has been under tapped, looked around the motor licensing area, revenue collection of road taxes, ground rent, and moved to redefine some other processes to redefine the collection process as well as on direct assessments.

“So, all of these improvement areas outside the PAYE, accounted for the growth. We have been able to move up revenue from an average of N35billion per annum in 2014/2013 to what we close with of N58billion in 2018.

“So, all these are the magic we did. It wasn’t a magic wand we gradually introduced as we started the process in 2015 when we came on board, and it started materializing in mid 2016 and through proper execution, we have started getting result and we are sure that if given more time, on these strategies we have put in place, we are sure of growing it far above what we closed with in 2018.”