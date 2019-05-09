Delta Assembly passes Warri/Uvwie and Agency Bill

Delta House of Assembly passed the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency Bill on Thursday in Asaba during its plenary.

The Bill provides a law for the establishment of Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency, its administrative structure, functions and powers of the board and other matter connected therewith.

The passage of the Bill followed a motion by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere, for the suspension of “Order 12, Rules 77, 78 and 79” to enable the Assembly take the second and third reading of the bill and subsequently pass it.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted by the Assembly when put to a voice vote by the speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, was seconded by the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Oboro Preyor.

The speaker, who commended members for their commitment towards the passage of the bill, expressed hope that the bill would help to fast track development of the Warri/Uvwie and environs.

The speaker congratulated the residents Warri/Uvwie.

The House also received a report on the Delta Development Property Authority Bill during its plenary.

The Bill is for a law to repeal the Delta State Development Property Authority Law and establish the Delta State Property Development and Real Estate Regulatory Authority, and for other matters connected therewith.

The report was presented by the Chairman, House Committee on Housing, Women Affairs, Mrs Orezi Esievo.

She said that the Bill was read for a second time on April 17, 2018, and was sent to the joint committee on Housing, Women Affairs and Social Development, Lands, Survey and Urban Development and Urban Renewal for further consideration.

Esievo said the bill was aimed at regulating the activities of estate developers with a view to providing affordable housing for public servants and other people of the state.

The lawmaker disclosed that the committee conducted a public hearing and called for memoranda from stakeholders which informed the recommendations attached to the report. (NAN)

