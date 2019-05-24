Customs begins auction of seized items in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, yesterday, revealed that it has commenced online auctioning off some of the seized items in its custody.

Auctioning of the items, which included exotic cars as well as contraband goods will last for a month and holds every Monday and Wednesday, according to the Controller of Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Owerri, Kayode Olusemire.

Olusemire said: “Interested members of the public can log into the internet—app.trade.ng/auction and select any of the items listed on the purchase list.

“Among items to be auctioned electronically are Rolls Royce cars, Mercedes, Toyota, other brands and other intercepted goods.

“The recourse to online sales of seized goods is to make the process as transparent as possible.

“The latest seizures are eight exotic cars worth N161 million; 1,000,572 bags of rice worth N31 million and spices with foreign names.”

“The bags of rice were neatly concealed in two silos belonging to Dangote Group of Companies and plastic tanks. Also intercepted were 25 wraps of cannabis Sativa neatly concealed in a GUO Luxurious bus.

“We wonder why smuggling still thrives, especially rice, despite all the efforts put in by the Federal Government to encourage rice production.”

He maintained that “Any attack on Customs men in the course of their duty attract the death penalty.”