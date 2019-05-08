Cultism no longer in AAU – VC

BENIN CITY—THE Vice Chancellor, Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, Edo State, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo yesterday said the menace of cultism is no longer inside the University campus.

Speaking to journalists in a media parley, Onimawo said if there are still cult issues in the school, it is not in the school premises.

He said there are on going and completed 33 projects which his administration has embarked on in the last three years:”We are doing so much in this school, sometimes in the past the issue of cultism was high but I can tell you that such is in the past. We no longer have such cases in this campus and the minor instances you still hear about is definitely not inside the campus here. We have the vision to become the best state university in Nigeria and one of the first ten Universities”

Onimawo also said his three years administration has brought in innovation that has eliminated money for marks especially for 100 and 200 level students and the innovation has given the school 99 per cent school fees payment compliance.

“One of the things we introduced was computer based examination especially for 100 and 200 level students whereby the students’ result pop once he or she is through. The issue of missing script is no longer part of our system and this has also helped us achieve at least 99 per cent payment of school fees by the students because once you are not registered you cannot log in to write your examination”

He said the school through TERTFUND is earmarking N3b to build several projects including faculty of Education and Management Science, Mass Communication Department, Faculty of Physical Science and others.

He said the state government had been regular in the release of its monthly subvention which he said the auguments to pay staff salaries.

On the crisis between the management of the University and the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Monday Igbafen, Onimawo said though there is on going intervention by the local chapter of the association, the case is being investigated by the police.