Cult group reportedly threatens to attack OAU students June 1

A letter by a cult group threatening to unleash mayhem on students of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile Ife, is currently generating ripples on Twitter as the unnamed cult group says it plans to attack students of the institution on June 1, 2019.

The letter, signed by one ‘OJU’ said it plans the attack following the arrest and punishment meted out to its members not only by the authorities of the institution but also members of the Mman O’War.

According to the letter seen on the twitter handle @DrOlufunmilayo, the cult group was also angry that a popular musician, Zlatan, came to the institution for a show and did not come to say hello to them at their ‘base.’

ALSO READ:

I saw this online. It’s said to be a “letter” from Cultists in OAU threatening to attack students and kill people on June 1st 2019.@PoliceNG @HQNigerianArmy pls kindly look into this URGENTLY ASAP. And if you are a student of OAU, pls be careful out there. RT for others too. pic.twitter.com/yQN6GWYPx4 — OurFavOnlineDoctor 💘 🥳 (@DrOlufunmilayo) May 6, 2019

Vanguard