Cult group reportedly threatens to attack OAU students June 1

A letter by a cult group threatening to unleash mayhem on students of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile Ife, is currently generating ripples on Twitter as the unnamed cult group says it plans to attack students of the institution on June 1, 2019.

The letter, signed by one ‘OJU’ said it plans the attack following the arrest and punishment meted out to its members not only by the authorities of the institution but also members of the Mman O’War.

According to the letter seen on the twitter handle @DrOlufunmilayo, the cult group was also angry that a popular musician, Zlatan, came to the institution for a show and did not come to say hello to them at their ‘base.’

