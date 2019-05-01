Cristiano Ronaldo buys world’s most-expensive car ever for over £9million

Juventus hitman, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly acquired the most expensive car ever costing over £9million- a Bugatti La Voiture Noire.

Mirror reports that Ronaldo, who is thought to earn around £26m per year, has spent an eye-watering £9.49m on the unique Bugatti, which was first presented to the world at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.

The French luxury company built only one of the prototype supercar and it is a tribute to 110th anniversary of the founding of the company.

The car is a modern interpretation of the mythical and legendary Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, four of which were built between 1936 and 1938.

It is powered by an 8.0-litre turbocharged W16 engine and can reach 420 kph.

The car has six exhaust pipes and illuminated lettering.

Bugatti have confirmed the one-off model now has an owner and reports suggest everything points to it being Ronaldo.

But he will not be able to drive the car until 2021 as the company still needs to finalise some small details on the prototype, according to reports.

