CRFFN partners Unilag for capacity building in freight forwarding

By Oko Ebuka

The Council for Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, and University of Lagos, Unilag have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, which will allow training of freight forwarders in the Institute of Maritime Studies of the University.

The MoU was entered to enable the freight forwarders to have access to quality education and improve on their profession.

According to the Head, Education and Research, CRFFN, Alban Igwe, the certificates that will be awarded at the completion of the programme are Diploma in Freight Forwarding and Supply-chain Management, and Higher Diploma in Supply-chain Management.

Igwe said obtaining any of these certificates will avail freight forwarders the opportunity and capacity to practice freight forwarding anywhere in the world.

Speaking in this regard, representative of the Vice Chancellor of the University who is the Deputy Director of the Institute of Maritime Studies of the University, Olusegun Adeoga, appreciated the decision by the Council in making Unilag a member of the CRFFN governing council as well as accrediting the University to handle the programme.

He assured the Council that the University will make necessary arrangements to ensure the programme will be implemented with the FIATA specifications.

In his remarks, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, CRFFN, Samuel Nwakohu, said that the major reason for pursuing this programme was to change the image of freight forwarding profession.

He stated: “In recognition that with the provisions of the Act that set us up, we found out that training is right at the top, the core mandate, and we are doing everything humanly possible to make sure that we shift the paradigm from a situation where freight forwarders are seen as not knowing what they are doing; to a situation where they are now seen as professionals.

“The customary name all along was clearing and forwarding, there is nothing wrong with it. But we call them freight forwarders, and we are telling the world today that we have a mandate to make sure that these people act as professionals and how do they do that, it is by learning.

“So, in the nearest future, each and every freight forwarder will be qualified, will be accredited to practice freight forwarding, that is our main objective,” he concluded.