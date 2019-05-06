Court okays Adeleke’s request to visit US for medical treatment

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has granted leave to Senator Ademola Adeleke to travel to the United States of America for medical treatment, even as it adjourned hearing on the examination malpractice charge against him till June 10.

The court further ordered the embattled lawmaker who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last Governorship election in Osun State, to respond to ensure that he responded to an invitation that was extended to him by the Police, before travelling abroad.

However, trial Justice Iyang Ekwo, stressed that Police should not stop Adeleke from embarking on the trip between May 7 and June 9.

The enrolled order of the court read: “An order of this honourable court is hereby made directing the Deputy Chief Registrar of honourable court to release to the 1st defendant/applicant his international passport to enable him travel to the United States of America on 7th day of May of 2019 and return on the 9th day of June 2019 to enable him undergo urgent medical check-up.

“The 1st defendant (Adeleke) is ordered to respond to the invitation of the respondent on 6th May 2019.

“Thereafter, the 1st defendant is granted leave of court to travel out of Nigeria to the United States of America between 7th May 2019 and 9th June 2019 for medical attention.

“The 1st defendant/applicant is hereby ordered to return the international passport to the Registry of this court within three days of his return on 9th June 2019.

“The respondent shall not prevent the 1st defendant from travelling for medical attention upon attending the invitation of the respondent on 6th May 2019.”

Police had in a seven-count charge it entered before the court, alleged that Adeleke who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last Governorship election in Osun State, fraudulently registered and sat for the June/July 2017 Senior School Certificate Examination that held in February 2017.

He was charged alongside his brother, Sikiru Adeleke, the Principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Ojo-Aro Osun State, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau, the School Registrar, Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo, and a teacher in the school, Dare Samuel Olutope.

In the amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/156/2018, and dated December 15, 2018, Police, maintained that the Defendants, committed examination malpractices by fraudulently, through impersonation, registering Adeleke and his brother, Sikiru, as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School in Osun State, for the National Examination Council, NECO, June/July 2017 Senior School Certificate Examination.

The prosecution has so far produced four witnesses that testified in the matter.