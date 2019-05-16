Coup allegation: Frank challenges military to name plotters

The recent claim by Gen. Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and the military that certain persons are planning to overthrow the government is false from the pit of hell, an activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressivea Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank has said.

Frank challenged the military to conduct a thorough investigation and make the names of the said coup plotters public if there is anything like that.

Speaking through a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, the political activist said the military was fabricating lies so as to protect a stolen mandate given to Gen. Buhari ahead of the May 29th inauguration.

Frank revealed that “there is evil plans to frame up the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, arrest him or assassinate him in a bid to protect the stolen mandate.”

He said Gen. Buhari should have refused inauguration on May 29, as a man who claim to have integrity untill the Supreme Court decides like he (Buhari) did in the case of the former CJN Walter Onnoghen.

While asking Lai Mohammed to leave Atiku Abubakar alone, Frank said APC government is now on panic mood, adding that the Waziri Adamawa is a democrat who has no history of political violence.

“It is on the known that APC government is doing everything possible to eliminate Atiku Abubakar in a bid to protect the stolen mandate. There is no peace for the election riggers.

“The military has suddenly turned to propaganda machine under the current administration but like I have said before, untill the Supreme Court decides who actually won the last presidential election, APC government will be an ‘illegal’government after May 29.”

On the plan to borrow another $1 billion Chinese loan, Frank said the APC government is gradually mortgaging the future of the unborn Nigerians, saying the President has not explain what he did with the $1 billion withdrawn from the excess crude account for security purpose.

“My question has always been, what has he been doing with all the loans so far collected ever since this government came to power? Where is the money they boasted to have recovered from the perceived looters? What about the huge money claimed to have been generated by the agencies of this government?

“The insecurity is getting worse. Corruption under Mr integrity is on the highest level. Poverty, unemployment and MMM kind of economy are now the order of the day under the APC administration.”

He called on Nigerians to speak up against what he described as evil tendencies of APC government.

He called on the international community to caution the military against their utterances and their role in politics as well as the federal government of Nigeria on the plot to kill Atiku, whom he described as the rightful winner of the 2019 presidential election.