Counter insurgency: Army receives ammunition to boost operations

The Nigeria Army (NA) on Monday took delivery of some consignment of arms and ammunition to boost its weapon inventory in the fight against the insurgents.

Journalists gathered that the weapons were conveyed through a cargo Chartered plane, which landed at 3.p.m at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The arms and ammunition the Army received include Light, medium and heavy weapons.

Brig.-Gen. Robert Aiyenigba, Head, Nigeria Army Monitoring Operation Team told newsmen that the consignment aimed to boost the counterinsurgency and banditry operations in the Country.

He said the weapons, which came from Slovakia, were the first in the series of more weapons to come into the Country.

” This is the first in the series of aircraft to come.

” This is part of efforts aimed at countering insurgency, kidnapping and banditry across the country,” Aiyenigba added.