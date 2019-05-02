Contractors kick against amnesty executive

A group of contractors with the Presidential Amnesty Programme has added their voice to the current rift between the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme and a top executive member.

Three contractors who requested anonymity revealed most of the unethical activities of the said executive.

According to them, the executive has been allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors, since late last year. They also frowned at the open disloyalty of the director.

See the statement below:

“It is important that as citizens of Nigeria, we lend our voice to oppose unethical activities especially in our primary constituency; The Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Office. First of all, it is gross misconduct for a federal civil servant to circulate official documents; unauthorised.

“A couple of documents have been flying around, circulated by the director. The documents released have no connection to contracts, payments or any form of funds misappropriation. They are simply lists of companies, with amounts attached to them. It is shocking that a civil servant will defy the Civil Service Code of Conduct and go against all work ethics, just to pull down his boss.

“Many of our collogues have complained about him, but are scared to speak out. He has numerous times, demanded kickbacks for payments, and frustrates the payments of those who refuse to play ball. As at late last year, he was collecting 10 per cent of the total payment expected, from gullible contractors, before effecting payment. Now he demands 20 per cent claiming that he has to defend his payments.

“For many years, this is the first time the beneficiaries of the Programme receive their stipends on time with no hassles. Files and approvals hardly get stuck in departments. The only place we have been having issues is the finance department. Once your file gets there, it’s a whole new ball game. Its either you deal or you wait for the next Inflow.

“The most shocking part of this whole thing is the audio recording released to the press. The audio clearly shows a civil servant who is not only disloyal to his boss but also desirous to take over the position of the Amnesty Coordinator. This is the height of insubordination, and the silence around this shows a broader conspiracy to remove Prof Charles Dokubo. The right authorities should wade into this matter and salvage this situation.”

Vanguard