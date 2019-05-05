Complete deliverance for all captives (3)

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

It then means that you need to wash off the sin stains so that you would be clothed in right-eous garments which can-not fade away. Such garm-ent of salvation is pretty too expensive to be sewn on earth.

This is where Jesus comes into play. He remains the only ladder that connects humanity with her Maker and it takes His blood to make the contact. 1 John 1:7 “… and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.”

Luke 4:19 “To preach the acceptable year of the Lord.” The acceptable year of the Lord simply refers to the year or the day or the time when the Lord will accept any one who comes to Him. This goes to say that the window of the salvation of God is wide open for all classes of sinners to enter in and He will not reject or refuse any sinner who comes for mercy.

II Corinthians 6:2 “(For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)”

The message of salvation is coming to you right now because the coast is clear and God wants to save you from sin; and He has made all things ready in that regard so that you will be redeemed from the judgment to come. That is the more reason you have to link up with Christ so that you will be accepted in heaven.

Romans 5:11 “…we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement.” The death of Jesus Christ at Calvary has made our reconciliation with God possible. You can be saved and you will be saved today because it is a day of days in your life. It will be the day of your salvation. Where is the person I am talking about?

I can see you. It will happen in your life in Jesus name! It will happen in your life because God has placed on Jesus the authority to save sinners including yourself. That authority also means that He has the power to forgive you of all the sins you have ever committed in your entire life span.

Emancipation through Emmanuel

Matthew 1:21-23 “And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins. Now all this was done, that it might be fulfilled which was spoken of the Lord by the prophet, saying, Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.”

The conception of our Lord Jesus Christ was a miracle. His birth was also a miracle. His life on earth was a trailblazing miracle. His death on the cross of Calvary was a miracle. His resurrection was a miracle. His ascension to heaven was a miracle. In fact, He was miracle personified.

And that is why He left indelible impressions of the greatness and the goodness of God on the lives of all those who met Him along the pathway of opportunity in every place providence took Him. Today, you too can become a beneficiary of the awesome and exceptional touch of Jesus because He has come so that you too will be emancipated.

The introduction from the above Bible reference describes Him as the one endowed with the divine power that will save us from sin and grant us forgiveness for sins committed. This is because He has all it takes to usher in the power of heaven upon our lives.

In Jesus, what we found to be impossible in time past, by the power of that man which takes away the sins of this world, will become absolutely and entirely easy because He has come to make and actualise that transformation in our lives.

He still remains Jesus Christ as described in Hebrews 13:8 “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever.” The Father calls Him Jesus. The angels also call Him Jesus. And if you will acknowledge Him for who and what He is, there will be a divine ripple effect in your life and family. It will happen in Jesus name.

The meaning of the name Jesus is Saviour, Redeemer, Lord, Christ, etc. He has been supremely positioned to save His people (you inclusive) from their sins and grant them true deliverance from the troubles of life infesting them. He has the means required to accomplish the said fit because He has been divinely ordained and destined to accomplish the task.

Matthew 1:22-23 “Now all this was done, that it might be fulfilled which was spoken of the Lord by the prophet, saying, Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emma-nuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.”

Before this divine masterstroke nothing of this nature has ever been recorded in the history of the existence of mankind – that a virgin that never had a carnal know-ledge of a man would conceive. It was an incredible fit beyond human imagination. Yet, it happened because God wanted to show to us that with Him, the impossible can still become possible.