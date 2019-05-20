Certification: Group urges members, partners to end polio

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – ROTARY International has called on members and global partners to redouble efforts to end polio in Nigeria by getting needed “International Polio-free Certification” which hopefully will be due by Aug. 21.

Recall that the last case of Polio in Nigeria was recorded on Aug. 21, 2016; while the country would gain “International Polio-free Certification’’ on Aug. 21 this year having maintained Polio-free status for three years.

The Rotary International President, Dr Barry Rassin, made the appeal on Monday at a Rotary District 9142 “End Polio Now Variety Show’’ held in Enugu.

Rassin, who was represented by Dr Tunji Funsho, who is also the Chairman of Nigeria National Polio-Plus Committee, said that the variety show was aimed at creating more awareness about Polio Eradication and raising fund for the initiative.

He urged Rotarians and humanity in general to work hard towards making the world completely Polio-free.

“I must commend Rotarians for their efforts and financial contributions towards realization of a Polio-free world.

“I assure you that Rotary International is totally committed to that noble goal,’’ he said.

Rassin also commended Nigerian Rotarians for financially contributing about 17 million US-dollars to the global fight against polio.

The Governor of Rotary International District 9142, Dr Dan Ajawara, lauded Presidents of Rotary clubs in the district for their resilience and commitment to Polio eradication.

Later, Dr Eddy Ndibuagu, District Polio-Plus Chairman, during opening of the `Polio Drop to Zero Boxes’ which were distributed to the clubs earlier this Rotary year, announced that District 9142 had contributed over $80,000 US-Dollars to Rotary Foundation Polio Fund this Rotary year.

Ndibuagu said that he was optimistic that by June 30 when the Rotary year will end, the District would have significantly surpassed this impressive contribution to Polio fund.

He noted that Rotary club of Eziukwu Aba raised $19,527.56 US-Dollars which was the highest amount of money raised by any club in the District.

The Rotary District 9142 is made up of seven states, which include Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states.