Canon, PEFTI train Nigerians at film workshops

By Benjamin Njoku

World renowned camera manufacturer, Canon, partnered PEFTI Film Institute, to train Nigerians on DSLR film making and music video production through three practical workshops which took place May 6 -10.

The workshops, free of charge, took place at the expansive PEFTI Campus at Ajao Estate, Lagos, and were conducted by certified Canon trainers: Andrew Emil from Egypt, Rodney Quarcoo from Ghana, and award-winning Nigerian film maker, Meji Alabi, who directed several mind-blowing music videos, including ‘Fever’ by Wizkid and Tiwa Savage, ‘Assurance’ by Davido and ‘Right Now’ by Seyi Shay.

Students of PEFTI and other institutions, aspiring filmmakers, experienced industry practitioners and camera enthusiasts, benefited from the hands-on workshops which trained them in modern DSLR film making and music video production.

The week culminated in a premiere of short films and a music video produced during the practical workshops. Participants were later awarded verified Canon-PEFTI certificates.

Abiola Adenuga, Managing Director of PEFTI, said, “We appreciate the continued partnership between PEFTI and Canon because we are able to enlighten Nigerians about state-of-the-art equipment and software which are immensely beneficial to PEFTI students, and Nigerian entertainment industry as a whole. Technology has simplified the film-making process; regular training and workshops like this, ensure we remain ahead.”