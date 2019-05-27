Breaking News
Buhari meets South South Monarchs in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with South South Traditional Rulers at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting came on the heels of a threat by a Niger Delta Group to declare Niger Delta Republic, a separate country from Nigeria on June 1.

The meeting started at 11.37am at shortly after the President signed the 2019 Appropriation Bill of N8. 92 trillion into law.

Details later


