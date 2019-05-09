Buhari in closed-door meeting with Security Chiefs (Photos)

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with Service Chiefs and security heads at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari (m) flanked by top security chiefs as he presided over the special security meeting he summoned at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 09/05/2019
From the right, President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister for Defence, Alhaji Dan Ali; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Policy and Plan, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Emmanuel Achebi and the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Muhammadu Adamu during the special security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.
From the right, President Muhammadu Buhari; Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari; the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapher; the National Security Adviser, Alhaji Babagana Monguno; DG State Security Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi; the D.G. NIA, Amb. Alhaji Rufai Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Saliu Usman during the special security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.
From the left, Minister for Defence, Alhaji Dan Ali; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Policy and Plan, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Emmanuel Achebi and the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Muhammadu Adamu during the special security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.
The SGF, Mr Boss Mustapher (l) and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas during the special security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.
The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin and the National Security Adviser, Alhaji Babagana Monguno closely followed by the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman as they reported for the special security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.
Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas arriving for the special security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.
Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai arriving for the special security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.
The Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Muhammadu Adamu arriving for the special security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai arriving for the special security meeting summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.
