Buhari Congratulates Super Falcons On WAFU Women’s Cup Victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Falcons for winning the West African Football Union (WAFU) women’s cup.

In a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, President Buhari hailed the Falcons “for putting up a superlative performance that saw them emerge as 2019 WAFU Women’s Cup Champions, with an unbeaten record throughout the tournament.”

The President noted that the victory was recorded against Ivorian Dame Elephants at the finals of the championship, over what he described as “their fighting spirit and resplendent skills evidenced in team work, discipline and focus.”

While commending the female national team, Buhari also extolled “all officials and management of the team, led by Thomas Dennerby, for their sacrifice, commitment and diligence in winning the championship.”

He however urged them both officials and players to remain focused ahead of the forthcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, stressing that they should unleash the same zeal in the global tournament.