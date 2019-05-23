Bribery allegations by GOC false – Wike

PORT HARCOURT—Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, defeated the General Officer Commanding, GOC, of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major -General Jamil Sarhem and his political party during the 2019 general elections, saying that the bribery allegation by the embattled GOC was false and a mere face-saving measure.

Wike also announced the dissolution of the Rivers State Executive Council.

He spoke, yesterday, during the valedictory session of the Rivers State Executive Council, following which it was dissolved.

He said the embattled GOC recently appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Army, but never made any such allegation, because nothing like that took place.

He reiterated that the GOC runs an oil bunkering scheme, which cannot be swept away by flimsy allegations.

He said: “I thank you for the political support you gave me when there was no hope. They say they will remove me through the tribunal, but we defeated them during the election. If it is to conduct elections, they will never win.”

On his dissolved cabinet, he said: “It has been a rewarding experience and I am quite impressed that one worked with these persons of capacity. All the achievements we recorded were made possible because you worked.”

The governor said some members of the dissolved Executive Council will make it back to the new Executive Council.