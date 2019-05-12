Breaking: Wike recalls 12 suspended LG chairmen

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has recalled the 12 Local Government Council Chairmen earlier suspended by his Administration.

Their recall according a statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media is with immediate effect.

The Governor charged the recalled Council Chairmen to diligently serve their people and shun all forms of lackadaisical behaviour in governance.

While charging the recalled Council Chairmen to tackle security challenges in their respective local government areas, Governor Wike warned that any Chairman who continues to act in breach of extant laws would be shown the way out.

The recalled Council Chairmen include : Okrika, Emohua, Abua/Odual, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Areas.