BREAKING: Veteran filmmaker, Eddie Ugbomah, 78, is dead

Nigerian filmmaker, Eddie Ugbomah, has died at a private hospital in Lagos at the age of 78.

“I have the permission of the Chair of the Chief Eddie Ugbomah Medical Fund Committee Alhaji Adedayo Thomas (DG, NFVCB) to break the news of the passage into eternity of the Veteran Filmmaker Chief Eddie Ugbomah, OON.

ALSO READ: Film director, Singleton, dies at 51

“The veteran filmmaker died an hour ago at the hospital where he was scheduled to undergo a surgery on Monday.

“Sad, but we totally submit to the Almighty,” Shaibu Husseini said.

Vanguard