*** As Senate Sets aside Rules, Confirms Buhari’s Nominee as President, FCT Customary Court of Appeal

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- SENATE Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, All Progressives Congress, APC, Yobe North said on Wednesday that Nigeria is a country where very wealthy people buy judgments in their favour, just as he asked that there was the urgent need to move away from this.

According to Lawan, there is a clear demonstration of how the three tiers of government work.

The Senate leader spoke on the floor of the Senate during plenary while commenting on the request by President Muhammadu Buhari who sought for the confirmation of Abubakar Musa Sadiq as the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Lawan said, “This is a very clear demonstration of how the three tiers of government work cooperatively. We have suspended our rules to take this confirmation today, therefore we have shown commitment.

” Ours is a society where those people who have so much money can buy judgment. But we pray that we see a departure from that.

“We pray your appointment will be a blessing to the judiciary.”

Meanwhile, the Senate set aside its Order 1( b) of the Standing Orders, 2015 as Amended to hasten the process of the Confirmation of Sadiq.

The 8th Senate for the first time, read a letter from the President, invited the nominee the same day without going through any committee and approved same immediately.

Earlier, the deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu had read a letter from President Buhari, requesting the Senate to approve Abubakar Sadiq as the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Soon after the letter, the Senate Leader asked the Senate to suspend Order 1(b) to enable the Senators carry out the process of confirmation all in one day.

This was seconded by Senator Chukwuka Utazi, Enugu State who acted as the Minority Leader.

Senator Lawan also asked for the suspension of Order 17 to enable the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters( Senate), Senator Ita Enang to bring in the Nominee to address the Senators at Plenary.

After reading his biography to the lawmakers, his appointment was approved.

