Breaking: Prof. Charles Igwe becomes UNN’s new VC

By Ikechukwu Odu

Nsukka – The contest for the 15th Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, has, today, ended with Prof. Charles Igwe emerging the new VC.

Igwe, who jostled for the position with other 64 professors, emerged the best after a thorough screening constituted by the UNN Governing Council.

He is a professor of Soil Science, Faculty of Agriculture.

Confirming the development, the Deputy Registrar of the Governing Council, Charles Ebizie, however said that Prof. James Ogbonna came second while Prof. Cyprain Onyeji took the third position. He described the processes that produced Igwe as free and fair.

While speaking to Vanguard, the representative of the Federal Ministry of Education in the Council, Ozordi Nwokoye said “The UNN Council of Senate constituted a selection team and, following due process, Prof. Charles Igwe emerged the best and he was duly appointed.”

When asked how he feels over his appointment, Prof. Igwe exclaimed “I am so happy, my God has done it again.”

Until his appointment as the new VC, he was the Deputy Vice Chancellor, DVC, Administration.