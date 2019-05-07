Breaking: Peter Obi goes to hospital

By Nwafor Sunday

Former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi is sick. He went to Queen of the Rosary Hospital, Waterside, Onitsha, dropped samples for a test and received treatments.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Vanguard, ‎Valentine Obienyem his media aide opined that he has returned backed to his house and as usual went straight to work.

His words;

And Peter Obi goes to Hospital

Yesterday, when I left his house at 9pm, he complained of being a little feverish. Today, on entering the house at 7:30 am (his routine has not changed significantly), I was informed that he went to Queen of the Rosary Hospital, Waterside, Onitsha. Very soon he was back.

I learnt he went to the hospital, saw a doctor and had samples taken for tests. As usual, he went straight to work even when I suspected that Doctor might have advised bed rest. We were at work till the departure to Lagos in the afternoon.

Like every human being, he gets sick. But what struck me this afternoon was that one of his friends that visited him, who also learnt that he visited the hospital, argued so vehemently that for a person like him, any sign of discomfort should see him of the UK for good care. I watched in amusement when Mr. Peter Obi disagreed with him by telling him that the urge to travel is because our leaders neglect the health sector.

In Obi’s words: “There are many hospitals I can confidently visit when ever in Anambra State. I can visit Odumegwu-Ojukwu Teaching Hospital at Awka, we got it accredited. I can visit the General Hospital at Onitsha, we also got it accredited. Mr… Know it today that Peter Obi can visit Our Lady of Lourdes, Ihiala; Queen of Rosary, Onitsha; Borromeo, Onitsha; St. Joseph, Adazi-Nnukwu; Diocesan Hospital, Amichi. Why do I say so?

I know the resources our Government committed to these hospitals and I can testify the level of their improvement before we left office. If leaders sustain such efforts, in 20 years, nobody should be talking of medical tourism. I went to Waterside and received fantastic treatment. I spent not up to 1/30th of what I would have spent If I travelled.

Remember to add the flight ticket and other expenses. This is exactly my argument when we started supporting mission hospitals – these hospitals are in Anambra State and primarily treat people from the state.”

Mouth agape, his visitor replied: “I agree with you. If you can do this in Anambra state, what of other states, do you also trust their hospitals? Who knows how many more hospitals and health institutions have been accredited in the State since you left? ”

Why should I answer a question not directed to me?