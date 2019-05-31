Breaking: Okowa appoints Ebie as SSG

…Edevbie Chief of Staff, Funkekeme as Political Adviser

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa has named Mr Chiedu Ebie as Secretary to the State Government, SSG and Chief Solomon Funkekeme as Senior Political Adviser.

Also appointed was Chief David Edevbie as Chief of Staff to the Governor. Okowa in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr Edwin Ogidi-Gbagbaje, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Mr Chiedu Ebie, a lawyer is the immediate past Commissioner in charge of Secondary and Basic Education, while Chief Solomon Funkekeme also lawyer, and immediate past Chairman of the Governing Council of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro.

Chief David Edevbie is the immediate past Commissioner for Finance. The Vanguard reliably gathered that the Governor would make more appointments before Monday next week.