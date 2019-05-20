Breaking: Naira Marley pleads not guilty, remanded in prison

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Justice Nicholas Oweibo-led Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Monday, ordered that hip-hop musician, Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley,be remanded in prison custody following alleged credit card fraud.

Naira Marley was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on an 11 count charge bordering on alleged credit card fraud.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo on Monday ordered his remand after his arraignment before the court on an 11 count charge of alleged credit fraud.

The EFCC had filed the charge on Tuesday, May 14.

However, when the counts were read to him, Naira Marley pleaded not guilty.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo adjourned the case till May 30 to hear arguments on Naira Marley’s application for bail.

He therefore, ordered that the musician be remanded in prison until the adjourned date.