Breaking: Kidnappers abduct Taraba Perm Sec

Kidnappers with guns have on Sunday abducted the Permanent Secretary in the Taraba State Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs. Susana Jonathan.
She was kidnapped in her house at ATC area of Jalingo.
Details later:
