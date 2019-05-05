Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Kidnappers abduct Taraba Perm Sec

On 4:18 pmIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

Kidnappers with guns have on Sunday abducted the Permanent Secretary in the Taraba State Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs. Susana Jonathan.

kidnap-ok
Kidnap

She was kidnapped in her house at ATC area of Jalingo.

Details later:


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.