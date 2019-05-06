Break down your vision into clear steps

It is good to have a big vision, but it is better to break your big vision into smaller clear steps.

If you don’t know how to achieve your big vision, you will live in a fantasy world; You will be a picture of that brilliant person who achieves nothing. You will be talking big but doing nothing.

Never be impressed by big talkers, rather fall in love with doers regardless of how small what they are doing is. The name of the game of life is called result and not excuse or big talk.

If you want to start a company that is bigger than that of Dangote, start by doing what is closest to you. What is closest to you may not be looking for money from Bank of Industry to set up a factory; it may simply mean that you have to start selling Dangote sugar to raise your own fund. Bill Gates started out working with the late Steve Jobs of Apple. So who says you have to start big to be big?

If you want to start an online business that will overtake Facebook, start from opening free blog with WordPress. Don’t allow the money you don’t have, or you are not sure you will get prevent you from starting your vision in a small and clear steps.

Starting small doesn’t mean you will stay small. Starting small only means that you have entered the process to grow big.

Where you begin from in life is not as important as where you arrive at. You can start from a kiosk and end up as a mall. But you have to start.

So break your vision in small achievable steps. That is what mathematicians do. They take a problem and break it down. When they break the problem down, the solution emerges at the bottom.

Break that big vision down into smaller clear achievable notches. The moment your part is fulfilled, God will always be available to do His own part.