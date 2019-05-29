BORNO: Big tasks before Zulum

By Ndahi Marama

FOR many years now, Borno State has remained the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency with attendant loss of human lives and destruction of infrastructural facilities. There is also the burden of thousands of internally displaced persons to be catered for.

Although, out-going Governor Kashim Shettima had in the last eight years managed the IDPs appreciably, the security situation seems to be deteriorating with massive attacks on communities including those closer to the Maiduguri metropolis, in the last two weeks. This means that the incoming governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum will have a big challenge of managing the security situation as he takes over the baton.

Thus, a major task for Zulum is ensuring the delivery of democracy dividends, providing more infrastructure and improving the existing ones to support education, healthcare, agriculture, businesses and increase productivity for the traumatised people across the 27 local councils of the state amid managing the Boko Haram crisis. Although the Nigerian armed forces are fighting the terrorists, Zulum may have to engage local hunters in the ongoing fight. He needs to strengthen security agencies in Borno and equip them to do better.

Most importantly, Zulum has to revisit the Biometric Data Capture initiated by his predecessor which has left many civil servants and pensioners without their entitlements/gratuities in the last six years because the exercise has not been completed.