Romans 12:2 be not conformed to this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind that ye may prove that is good and acceptable perfect will of God

In this verse, we see the word “form” recurring in ‘conformed’ and ‘transformed’. It talks about the form that we take as Christians. The bible says be not conformed to poverty but be transformed.

We will look at the best way to take on the form that allows us to be the one God wants us to be.

How far can you turn your matter into to a form that will yield positively to you? What is it that you have that you only need the power of God to move your life around.

You need God to help structure your life. There is a place of structure for a form and the place for organization. Your life must work in a form or an organized structure.

Genesis 31: 38 Jacob found himself in a very poor situation in life. He has not been rich in 20 years of full service. His form he was a strong and energetic man. God had to open his eyes to transform the matter in his hands.

We need to transform ourselves tithe position where God wants us to be.

Your matter must be made into a form that will provide for you. 2 Kings 4: 1-7.

We are all born with a form that will take us to stand before Kings. We need to contribute to the renewing of our mind by doing that which we are meant to do in line with the Laws of God. Be of assistance to those that needs your help.

Be ye transformed – move into the place of greatness. Present your matter unto the Lord. What do you have in your hand? Present it to God and He is ready to multiply it.

Present your business, present your marriage, present your life before God.

Hearing clearly from God

This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.

Ituah Ighodalo, is the Senior Pastor, Trinity House, Trinity Avenue, Off Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos