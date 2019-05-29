Bala Mohammed takes oath of office, vows to diversify Bauchi economy

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi – The governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has vowed to diversify the economy of the state thorough investment in education, agriculture and mineral resources development.

The governor made the declaration in his inaugural speech, after taking oath of office administered by the Chief Justice of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar in Bauchi on Wednesday.

The Governor assured the crowd at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium that he would create enabling environment for private sector organizations to take advantage of opportunities that exist on the global market for both unprocessed and semi processed agricultural products that abound in the state.

“Our state is blessed with abundance of unprocessed and semi processed products that are in high demand all over the world. What is lacking is the capacity to tap into the treasure chest of our state. We shall promote and support value addition to empower our local farmers to eventually become competitive globally.

The Eagle has landed, Congratulations to H.E Governor of bauchi state Sen. Bala Mohammed Kauran bauchi! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/8cqeI5NLXV — Mr. Velcroz 🦅 (@_Uskeman) May 29, 2019

“My government will establish an industrial zone that will serve as one-stop investment mall for investors and business-minded people. We’ll provide the needed engineering infrastructure, governance platform, tax relief and investment promotion office,” he said.

The Governor added that he would revive the educational sector with emphasis on recruitment of more teachers, training and retraining of teachers, creation of vocational and technical education centres to facilitate skills acquisition, and boost computer literacy among youths.

“We will bridge the teacher/pupil ratio of 1:400 through recruitment of more teachers. We will also engage 1000 additional teachers to obtain higher training with collaboration with National Teachers Institute.

“More so, we shall lay emphasis on vocational and technical education to facilitate skills acquisition and produce manpower for the industrial sector. Computer literacy will be incorporated in the curriculum to give our youths competitive advantage over their peers in other parts of the country,” the newly sworn-in governor added.