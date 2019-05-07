Baby Odunayo seeks N3m for heart surgery

By Sola Ogundipe

THE birth of Odunayo Aboyeji on January 5, 2019 was a joyous occasion for the family, but it was short-lived. According to Abosede, Odunayo’s 33-year-old mother, the baby suddenly took ill one Sunday morning.

Abosede, a seamstress in Abule Odo in Egbeda area of Lagos, said she developed a bad case of catarrh and refused to nurse. “It all started around 4am on March 31st,” she narrated to Good Health Weekly. “We were preparing for Church when I discovered her nostrils were blocked.

“Initially I thought it was her umbilical cord causing her discomfort. I called a nurse to examine her and she discovered Odunayo’s palms and feet were pale. She also had irregular breathing.”

Abosede said the nurse advised that the baby required oxygen and was immediately taken to Igando General Hospital where she was placed on oxygen and after several tests, was recommended to do an ECHO test.

“We were referred to the paediatric unit of the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta whre the ta where we carried out the ECHO test was done and it was discoveered that she had a hole in her heart.

“The doctor even drew a figure of the heart to explain the problem and show how the blood was mixing together in her heart and how she would be short of breath. He said surgery is the only cure.”

Abosede who hails from Ibadan in Oyo State, and works from home said the diagnosis was a shock. “We were told there was nothing FMC could do about her situation and were again referred to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitltal, OAUTH, Ile Ife where they said the surgery could be carried out.

“My husband went there and obtained the estimate for the surgery. We were told it would cost N3 million. Doctors also said the surgery should be done as early as possible to ensure her full recovery.”

A medical report signed by Dr Adeyemo A.O. on behalf of the Head of Paediatric Department of the FMC, Ebute Metta, said Odunayo presented at the facility with difficulty breathing and cyanosis the lips among others. It confirmed a diagnosis of Tetralogy of Fallot (hole-in-the-heart) and recommended surgical correction.

“She’s my second child,” Abosede noted. “My husband, Tayo, is from Kwara state. We poor are only struggling to survive. We are appealing to kind-hearted Nigerians to help us raise the money for the surgery. Please help us to save Odunayo,” she pleaded.

If you are moved to assist, kindly send donations to Odunayo Deborah Aboyeji, Account No. 2051265302, Zenith Bank. For more details, contact 08189881250 and 08179331000