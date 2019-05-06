Army bans motorcycles in Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, 4 other states

By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigerian Army has announced a ban in the operation of motorcycles within the forest of seven states in the North. They are Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Kebbi and Niger states.

“Anyone caught using motorcycles within the named areas will be taken for an armed bandit, criminal and kidnapper with dire consequences,” the army said in a statement, Sunday evening through its acting spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa.

The army said the decision was informed by its observations that motorcycles were being used by armed bandits, kidnappers, criminal elements and their collaborators as enablers to perpetrate their heinous crimes especially in the states within the North West geopolitical zone of the country.

The statement by the army read in full: “The Nigerian Army (NA) over time has observed the use of motorcycles by armed bandits, kidnappers, criminal elements and their collaborators as enablers to perpetrate their heinous crimes especially in the states within the northwest geopolitical zone of the country.

“This informed the decision and directive to ban the use of motorcycles within the hinterland particularly around the Forests where the armed bandits, criminals, and kidnappers hibernate and all around where troops are conducting operations alongside other security agencies.

“While this may cause some inconveniences to some law-abiding citizens in the area, the need to use all means possible to stop the dastardly activities of these bandits across the North West part of Nigeria needs no emphasis.

The general public, particularly in the North West and some parts of North Central in Nigeria where Exercise Harbin Kunama III is ongoing are enjoined to bear with the NA as concerted efforts are being made to combat the insecurity menace ongoing within the area.

“In this wise, it is hereby reiterated that the use of motorcycles remain banned within the forest areas in Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kebbi and Niger states.

“Anyone caught using motorcycles within the named areas will be taken for an armed bandit, criminal and kidnapper with dire consequences.

“The respective state governments are enjoined to please disseminate the ban on the use of motorcycles in the named areas and enforce the ban in conjunction with the security agencies.”

