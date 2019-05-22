APC senatorial candidate withdraws from tribunal

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-THE All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial candidate for Cross River Southern senatorial District in the February 23 National Assembly election, Senator Bassey Otu, has withdrawn his petition from the Election Petitions Tribunal.

Senator Otu told Vanguard that there were many problems facing the senatorial District coupled with the huge sum he would be spending to execute the case, adding, “I will leave the ultimate judgment to God.”

But his opponent and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the election, Senator Gershom Bassey has commended Senator Otu for the decision to withdraw his petition from the tribunal.

Senator Bassey who is currently representing Cross River South in the senate in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday called for unity of purpose among stakeholders in the state especially in the Southern Senatorial District.

He urged all those that participated in the just concluded general elections in the state to join hands for the good of the state.

He said, “I commend Senator Bassey Otu for leading by example by withdrawing his case from the tribunal. It is a mark of statesmanship and service to the people.”

He also commended the State Governor, Ben Ayade for his leadership and his efforts to reconcile all parties in the state and the people of the state of good will that have shown concern.